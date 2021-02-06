CM allocates Rs 1,500 cr to continue enrolment under Swasthya Sathi for next fiscal

Kolkata: Giving a befitting reply to the canards spread by some Opposition political parties regarding the state government's Swasthya Sathi and Duare Sarkar programmes, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Friday proposed continuation of enrolment under the health scheme throughout the year and it can be renewed after every three years.



Banerjee also proposed to hold the biggest outreach drive 'Duare Sarkar' and 'Paray Samadhan' twice every year, between August and September and during December-January.

"Many are thinking that enrollment would not take place after this year. But it is incorrect. I am proposing to allocate Rs 1,500 crore for the next financial year and it will continue throughout the year and persons willing to join this scheme will be allowed to join at any time," Banerjee informed the state Assembly while laying the Vote on Account. It is only in Bengal where a comprehensive health coverage under Swasthya Sathi scheme has been extended for all 10 crore people ensuring Rs 5 lakh coverage per family every year. Sources said the new rates for treatment under the scheme has also been finalised.

"Duare Sarkar and Paray Samadhan have created new milestones as at least 17 lakh people have received caste certificates through these camps besides providing other benefits to applicants," Banerjee said adding that it is the reason behind proposing to hold it twice every year. She had earlier clarified that the "two novel" initiatives were taken to reach to the grassroot level and not with a poll agenda in mind.

Banerjee, who had announced free of cost distribution of ration till June 2021 for every resident of the state in the backdrop of the pandemic, proposed an allocation of Rs 1,500 crore to continue the same even after June 2021.