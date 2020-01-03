Closure of Talla Bridge deferred

Kolkata: The state government has decided not to entirely close the Talla Bridge for movement of vehicles from Friday midnight, as was announced earlier.



It was earlier stated that the bridge will be closed for all vehicles from January 3 this year, with the state planning to start demolition work from January 4 or 5.

"We have not yet finalised the dates for closure of Talla Bridge for all vehicular movement. The closure dates will be communicated to everybody through all channels," said a senior official of the Traffic wing of Kolkata Police. Presently, only lighter vehicles are allowed on Talla Bridge.

It was suggested that if traffic movement on Chitpore Lock Gate flyover was made both ways then the movement would ease out. Presently, traffic plies from the BT Road end to Bagbazar-side through the flyover for 12 hours and vice versa. However, the traffic department is against making the flyover both ways because it is not wide enough for both way movement and chances of an accident cannot be ruled out if such movement is allowed.

It may be mentioned that a high-level meeting was held in presence of state Chief Secretary and General Manager of Eastern Railways on Thursday and a four-member joint task force was formed. This will work as a team and will look into all aspects involving the demolition of the old bridge, the aspects of the design of the new bridge and its viability. The team, in consultation with different expert groups, will finalise the design.

The state in its design had proposed to construct four pillars in between three railways tracks flowing under Talla Bridge. However, the ER contended that it was not technically possible because for a pillar a hole not less than 50 feet needs to be dug and railway tracks need to be moved with the suspension of rail movements.

The Railways officials alternatively proposed for a cable-stayed bridge like the Vidyasagar Setu for which they need to have two pillars instead of four. The state has agreed on a new design of the Talla Bridge in coordination with the ER.

The Bengal government has decided to pay around Rs 14 crore to ER for the construction of a level-crossing adjacent to Chitpur rail yard. The design of the proposed level-crossing has already been sent to the Railway Board for its approval.