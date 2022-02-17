Close shave for passengers of bus after it hits divider

KOLKATA: Passengers of an Eastern Metropolitan (EM)-Bypass bound bus were miraculously saved after it hit the road divider on Park Circus bridge number 4 on Wednesday morning.



According to sources, a bus from Andul was going to New Town.

Around 8:40 pm, the bus was moving towards EM Bypass. While crossing the Park Circus bridge number 4, the driver of the said bus tried to overtake another bus at a high speed. While overtaking, it rammed into the road barrier on the bridge and came to a halt.

Several passengers of the bus suffered injuries but none of them are serious.

As the bus was full, passengers fell on each other due to which nobody suffered major injuries. Immediately, after the accident driver of the bus tried to flee but passengers of the other bus were able to catch him. But the conductor of the bus managed to flee.Passengers of the ill-fated bus alleged that the driver was driving in a rash and negligent manner for quite a long time. Despite passengers opposed and asked the driver to slow down, he did not bothered. Later, the driver was handed over to the police. Meanwhile, traffic cops from the East guard rushed to the spot and controlled the situation. Local people alleged that every day morning buses create congestion on bridge.