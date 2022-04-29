Clogged drainage canal: Firhad Hakim expresses displeasure

KOLKATA: Kolkata Mayor Firhad Hakim on Thursday expressed displeasure over the choking of drainage canal adjacent to Nonadanga pumping station at EM bypass.



Beside Nonadanga pumping station, a portion of a drainage canal that leads to Bidyadhari canal has been blocked due to construction work of Garia – Airport metro project. 80 per cent of the canal at a certain place has been blocked. Due to which drainage system and garbage has accumulated. Hakim visited a year ago and was] told that it will be cleared within six months. But one year has gone by and no such development has taken place.

The Mayor apprehends accumulation of water in areas like Salimpur, Jadavpur and parts of Kasba too.

"I will ask the chief secretary to take up the matter at the highest level so that the matter is resolved. Metro cannot go on with their work at the cost of citizens living in waterlogged conditions."