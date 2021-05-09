Clinical coordinators to monitor Covid mngnt issues

Kolkata: The state Health department on Saturday conducted vaccination on 1,00,641 people across Bengal. The state has so far vaccinated a total of 1,19,50,272 people, including health workers, frontline workers and elderly people. Around 7,953 people received the first dose on Saturday while 90,323 beneficiaries took the second jab. A total of 87,547 people have received both doses of vaccine in the state. No AEFI cases were reported on Friday.



Immunisation drive has been hit in government-run Covid Vaccine Centres (CVCs) while the private hospitals have stopped it due to unavailability of stock. The beneficiaries are staging agitation at various centres after failing to get a jab.

Meanwhile, in another development, the state Health department on Saturday issued an order engaging a clinical coordinator in each district who will coordinate between the principals of medical colleges, chief medical officer of health and Swasthya Bhawan.

As per the government order, the coordinators will monitor Covid management issues virtually or physically. They will visit hospitals and satellite centres and safe homes where Covid patients are being treated. During their visit to the hospitals, the clinical coordinators will go to the ward, examine patients, especially the critical ones in CCU. If required, they will interact with the protocol supervisors and guide doctors for the betterment of overall management. The department has already deployed protocol supervisors who will consult critically ill patients through video or teleconsultation when required.