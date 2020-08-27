Clerics welcome SC's decision

Kolkata: Muslim clerics on Thursday welcomed the Supreme Court's decision to not allow mourning processions across the country during Muharram. The apex court mentioned that it would lead to chaos and "one particular community will be targeted" for spreading the Coronavirus.

"We welcome the Supreme Court's decision. We urge the organisers of the Akharas (Muharram procession) to follow the Covid guidelines issued by the state Health department and observe Muharram. They should pray at home and go out," said Moulana Shafique Qasmi, imam of Nakhoda Masjid. Muharram, the first month of Islamic calendar, is observed by Muslims with abstinence and prayers to mourn the martyrdom of Hazrat Imam Hussain in the battle of Karbala in the seventh century.

"If we follow Hadees and the holy Quran then there is no mention of taking out processions during the Muharram month," said Syed Kiyamudddin, a government official.

"We respect the Constitution that is why we are abiding by the apex court's order that permitted the Rath Yatra festival in

Odisha recently," said Syed Hasan Mehdi Zaidi, Imam-e-Jumma Kolkata.