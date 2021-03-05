Clerics urge people to vote for TMC

Kolkata: Muslim clerics have launched campaign to urge people not to vote for BJP in the upcoming Bengal Assembly elections.



"We want to give only one message to the people i.e. protect Bengal from caste-based politics (played by the Saffron party). Protect our Constitution," said Ahmed Ali Warsi, president of All Bengal District Imams Association (ABDIA).

The campaign had started in February. Imams and muezzins are visiting different districts and conducting conferences to urge people to vote for the Trinamool Congress (TMC). By the end of March, ABDIA will complete conducting conferences in 23 districts of the state.

Warsi pointed out that TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee, after swearing in as the Chief Minister, has maintained communal harmony in the state.

"She (Mamata Banerjee) treats Imams and purohits equally," said the cleric.

When asked about the possibility of diversion in the Muslim vote bank towards Asaduddin Owaisi-led All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM), Warsi said: "We have already visited six districts and people there are praying that Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee should again come to power." Bengal goes to polls from March 27.