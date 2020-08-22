Clerics urge people to stay indoor & observe Muharram

Kolkata: Clerics on Friday urged people to observe Muharram indoor in the wake of COVID-19 pandemic.



"We urge people to follow the COVID- 19 guidelines issued by the state Health department and observe Muharram. They should pray at home rather than going out," said Moulana Shafique Qasmi, imam of Nakhoda Masjid popularly known as Badi Masjid of Kolkata.

Shia, an Islamic sect, from across the city bring out a religious procession better known as Duldul from Shamsul Huda Road in Park Circus to commemorate the martyrdom of Imam Hussain, the grandson of Prophet Mohammad, on the fourth day of the Muharram month.

The procession (comprising horse decorated in a similar manner to Duldul, Imam Hussain's horse, a nishan (flag), matam (grief) and drum beats) march towards Mullick Bazaar and then turn back to the Park Circus Seven-point crossing and terminate at Shamsul Huda Road. Duldul is also taken from Raja bazaar and other places in the city.

"We have not received any notification from state government regarding the Muhharram procession. If the state government allows then only we will take out Muhharram procession maintaining proper COVID-19 protocol," said Syed Hasan Mehdi Zaidi, Imam-e-Jumma Kolkata.

Muharram, the first month of Islamic calendar, is observed by Muslims with abstinence and prayers to mourn the martyrdom of Hazrat Imam Hussain in the battle of Karbala in the seventh century.

Muslims fast on the 10th day of Muharram month, also known as Ashura, which falls on August 30.

Mehndi Bagan, RiponStreet, Topsia, Park Lane and Kalanga are the areas from where akharas commence and terminate at Kasia Bagan Maidan.