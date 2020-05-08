Clerics urge people not to go out for Eid shopping
Kolkata: With little more than two weeks to go for Eid ul-Fitr, clerics on Thursday appealed to the entire community to avoid shopping and use the money to help the needy.
"In view of the Coronavirus pandemic, we request all the Muslims not to go to market for Eid shopping. Whatever good clothes they have they should perform Eid namaz wearing it. There is no happiness in Eid this year because our mosques are closed due to the nationwide lockdown. We are not performing Taraweeh namaz – special prayer performed at night by the Muslims during the holy month at mosques," said Qari Fazlur Rahman, a senior cleric who leads the Eid prayer at Red Road every year.
He said that people should celebrate Eid-ul-Fitr with simplicity without new clothes and new footwear and use the money thus saved to help those who are facing severe hardships due to the ongoing Covid-19 lockdown.
"It is doubtful that we will perform Eid namaz in mosque or Eid gah this year," said Habibur Rahman Khan, resident of Balu Hakkak Lane.
The Eid, celebrated in the holy month of Ramadan during which the Muslims fasts, will probably fall on May 24. On Eid day, people wear new clothes. Wealthy Muslims give Zakat – a charity taken out for the poor a few days before the end of fasting in the Islamic holy month of Ramadan or before Eid namaz to the needy.
