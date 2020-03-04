Clerics of different faiths to launch united protest against Delhi violence
Kolkata: Clerics of different faiths will launch a campaign to protest against the recent Delhi communal violence, in the city on March 9.
The decision to launch the campaign comes a week after a mob shouting "Jai Shri Ram" and "Hinduon ka Hindustan" paraded around the burning mosque, Badi Masjid and a Hanuman flag was placed on the minaret of the Masjid.
The incident took place two days after BJP leader Kapil Mishra's 'ultimatum' to the Delhi Police that the anti-Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) protesters at Jaffrabad and Chandbagh should be removed within three days. Around 47 people were also killed during the violence.
"The communal violence in the national capital was a conspiracy of the hate-mongers. They are trying to destroy
the communal harmony of India. That is why we are launching a silent protest campaign to spread the message of love and peace," said Imam-e-Eidain Maulana Qari Fazlur Rahman, during a press conference held at Press Club on Wednesday.
Jewish Community Affairs (Kolkata) general secretary A M Cohen, social activist Avik Saha, head cleric of Nakhuda mosque Moulana Shafique Qasmi, interfaith activist Owaiz Aslam and other religious leaders were also present during the press conference.
Shoulder to Shoulder (STS), a coalition-based campaign of peace builders, religious denominations and interfaith ambassadors, will be launched on March 9.
"The STS campaign will be launched at Tangra, Park Circus and other parts of the city. All are welcome to join. For details, one should check the Facebook page of Indian Pluralism Foundation," said Aslam.
"We should always remember that we are sons and daughters of the same God. We have forgotten to respect each other's religion. It is time to come forward and maintain the unity in diversity culture of India," said Cohen.
Delhi poll will be fought on good vs bad governance:...25 Jan 2020 5:27 PM GMT
Every problem in the country is because of poor education:...26 Dec 2019 6:15 PM GMT
Achieving any real growth impossible without inclusiveness:...22 Aug 2019 6:17 PM GMT
Finding a new medium of expression31 Aug 2019 1:38 PM GMT
Integrating India towards development25 Oct 2017 3:32 PM GMT
Coronavirus panic just to divert attention from Delhi riots:...4 March 2020 6:05 PM GMT
Adjournment for a month unjustified: SC asks HC to hear...4 March 2020 6:03 PM GMT
Coronavirus cases rise to 28, including 15 Italians4 March 2020 6:02 PM GMT
7 months on, ban on social media lifted in J&K4 March 2020 6:01 PM GMT
Centre clears 72 changes to Companies Act, 20134 March 2020 6:00 PM GMT