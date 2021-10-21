Clear, sunny sky in city from today, North Bengal to experience showers

Kolkata: The weather in Kolkata may start improving from Thursday as the sky will gradually turn clear and bright in several South Bengal districts in the next 24 hours.



Many districts in South Bengal may witness clear bright sky from Thursday while various North Bengal districts will continue to receive rainfall for the next 24 hours, predicted the Regional Metereological Centre in Alipore.

The intensity of rainfall decreased in the city and it's adjoining districts from Wednesday. But a heavy rainfall has been disrupting normal life in various North Bengal districts for the past couple of days. "Districts like Cooch Behar, Jalpaiguri, Alipurduar may receive some more rainfall in the next 24 hours. Darjeeling and Kalimpong will experience showers as well. The temperature will drop by a few notches on October 22. The city dwellers will witness a comparatively colder weekend. However, there may be scattered rainfall in some parts of South Bengal on Thursday. People will experience cold on October 22 as the temperature will drop by 3 degree Celsius in various South Bengal districts," a weather official said.

The MeT office had earlier predicted rainfall in South Bengal till the day of Lakshmi Puja. Heavy rainfall lashed the coastal districts in the last couple of days with an 'yellow alert' being issued for Digha.

The sea remained turbulent in the past 48 hours and hence, visitors were not allowed to go near it. The district administrations set up an enclosure with ropes along the coasts to check people from bathing in the sea.

A low pressure that had formed over Bay of Bengal and later moved towards Odisha and Jharkhand has already weakened. Fishermen were asked not to venture into the sea till Wednesday.