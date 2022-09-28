Clear outstanding power bills: State tells chief medical officers in dists

kolkata: State Health department has written to the chief medical officer of health (CMoHs) in all the districts urging them to clear outstanding electricity bills of various health establishments under their respective jurisdictions.



The West Bengal State Electricity Distribution Company Limited (WBSEDCL) recently wrote to the Health department urging an immediate payment of around Rs 41.24 crore to clear off the outstanding electricity dues from various government-run hospitals across the state. After receiving a letter from Chairman and Managing Director of the WBSEDCL, the Health department has acted promptly asking all the CMoHs to clear off their respective dues. Chairman and MD of WBSEDCL drew the attention of the health secretary Narayan Swaroop Nigam requesting him for 'liquidation of outstanding dues of Rs 41.24 crore against the electricity bills at various installations up to August 31.

The total due amount includes late payment surcharge (LPSC) of Rs 13.58 crore. "We request you to release the entire outstanding dues to WBSEDCL as early as possible to facilitate smooth power supply as well as to reduce the financial burden…" reads the letter sent to the health secretary from the WBSEDCL Chairman and MD. Joint Secretary of Health Services Branch of the Health department on Monday urged the CMoHs to do 'needful for clearance of outstanding dues of electricity bills' of various health establishments to enjoy uninterrupted supply of electricity.

Darjeeling region has the highest number of electricity bill dues of around Rs 13.77 crore followed by Nadia region of around Rs 3.86 crore. West Burdwan region has dues of Rs 1.47 crore, Murshidabad region Rs 1.25 crore, East Midnapore Rs 1 crore, North 24-Parganas Rs 89 lakh. Bidhannagar region has the lowest amount of dues of around Rs 1 lakh. The total outstanding dues were estimated till August 31.