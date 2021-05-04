Clean chit for Pamela, Rakesh & seven others

KOLKATA: BJP Yuva Morcha leader, Pamela Goswami, along with her friend and bodyguard, were given clean chit by the police on Monday.



Police submitted a charge-sheet within 74 days of the drug haul case, naming eight people, including BJP leader Rakesh Singh, who had been mentioned as the prime accused in the case. The charge-sheet was submitted at the Chief Judicial Magistrate's (CJM) court, Alipore.

According to police, during investigation statements of 80 witnesses were recorded. In the charge-sheet containing 1,200 pages, Rakesh has been accused of procuring the cocaine from a woman, identified as Amrita Singh, alias Sweety, who was arrested on March 8 from Salt Lake.

Amrita had procured the cocaine from two drug peddlers, who were also arrested during investigation. Rakesh also allegedly took help of other accused and even provided shelter to some accused.

The only accused, who is still absconding, identified as Amrit Raj Singh, was the man who allegedly placed the

contraband inside Goswami's car.

All the accused have been booked under sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.

Police have also appealed before the court to release Goswami along with her friend and her bodyguard.

But due to some legal complications, she was not released on Monday.

Goswami's lawyer, Kailash Tamoli, said: "Due to some legal complications, she cannot be released right now. We will move the High Court to solve the matter."