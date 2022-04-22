Class XI student of Visva Bharati found dead in hostel

KOLKATA: Mystery shrouds the death of a class XI student of Visva Bharati, Patha Bhavana, who was found hanging inside his room in the hostel on Thursday morning.



According to sources, the student was found hanging inside the room on Thursday around 8 am by a hostel staff.

Immediately senior officers were informed. The boy was rushed to the Pearson Memorial Hospital where he was declared brought dead.

Meanwhile police and the student's parents were informed. His family members arrived at the hospital and claimed that on Wednesday night they had interacted with the student. The student's parents alleged that their son was murdered for some reason. They refused to believe that their son has committed suicide.

Though cops suspect it is a case of suicide due to depression, his parents claimed that their child was not depressed.

A few relatives suspect that their child has been the victim of ragging by his friends.

However police are waiting for the autopsy report to ascertain the cause of death.

Meanwhile, the investigation into the matter

is underway.