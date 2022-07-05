Class XI student dies after friend slaps him
kolkata: A class XI student died after one of his friend hit him beside his ear on Monday afternoon at Dhanberia in Diamond Harbour.
Police have detained the accused student for questioning.
According to sources, the 17-year-old boy and his friends were having a playful conversation when he got involved in a mock fight around 12:30 pm, during the interval between two periods.
Suddenly, one of his friends slapped him beside his ear.
As soon as the boy was slapped, he fell inside the classroom and became unconscious. Immediately other students informed the teachers. The boy was rushed to a local hospital where he was declared brought dead.
The police were informed by the school.
Later cops detained the student with whom the boy was involved in a mock fight.
After a preliminary probe, an unnatural death case has been registered.
Police are yet to question the teachers and other students to find out what exactly happened.
In 100 bail orders: 'Videos' used for arrest in 44; 32 of these failed ...22 Feb 2021 7:11 PM GMT
Delhi Police say 1,753 held but courts heard over 4,347 bail pleas21 Feb 2021 8:26 PM GMT
755 FIRs and 342 chargesheets against 1,553 people later – not a...21 Feb 2021 7:48 PM GMT
Of courts' bugbears, most common 'doubtful' police, public witness...23 Feb 2021 7:29 PM GMT
A Delhi Police-sized roadblock in victims' path to justice — clubbing...25 Feb 2021 7:39 PM GMT
SUP ban: Govt to conduct training programmes for city's Eco Club...4 July 2022 7:57 PM GMT
Govt installs CCTV cameras at critical waterlogging points4 July 2022 7:56 PM GMT
Application deadline for Delhi Sports School extended till July 124 July 2022 7:56 PM GMT
Over 100 dengue cases, triple of what was recorded last year4 July 2022 7:56 PM GMT
HC grants 4 weeks to Centre, govt to reply on rainwater harvesting...4 July 2022 7:55 PM GMT