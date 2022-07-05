Class XI student dies after friend slaps him

kolkata: A class XI student died after one of his friend hit him beside his ear on Monday afternoon at Dhanberia in Diamond Harbour.



Police have detained the accused student for questioning.

According to sources, the 17-year-old boy and his friends were having a playful conversation when he got involved in a mock fight around 12:30 pm, during the interval between two periods.

Suddenly, one of his friends slapped him beside his ear.

As soon as the boy was slapped, he fell inside the classroom and became unconscious. Immediately other students informed the teachers. The boy was rushed to a local hospital where he was declared brought dead.

The police were informed by the school.

Later cops detained the student with whom the boy was involved in a mock fight.

After a preliminary probe, an unnatural death case has been registered.

Police are yet to question the teachers and other students to find out what exactly happened.