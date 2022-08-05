Class VII student dies of dengue

KOLKATA: A class VII student died of dengue at a private hospital on Thursday morning.



The student, Bishak Mukhopadhyay, had fever and was admitted to the hospital on Sunday.

On Wednesday evening his condition deteriorated and he breathed his last on Thursday morning.

Trinamool Congress councillor of ward 83 said 22 residents of the ward have been afflicted with the disease.

He said because of litigation many houses in the area have been kept under lock and key. Many owners do not allow KMC workers to enter the house and remove the garbage.

A pall of gloom descended on Mahim Halder Street when Bishak's was brought to the area.

Senior KMC officials urged people to cooperate with the civic employees when they go to clear garbage.

The residents have been requested to remove broken furniture and empty tea cups from the roof and clean the containers where water is stored at least once a week. Those who suffer from fever are requested to go to the Urban Primary Health Clinic run by the KMC situated in every ward to get their blood tested free-of-cost.

Atin Ghosh, deputy mayor and member, mayor-in-council health said many houses in ward 83 were kept under lock and key.

Ghosh has asked Debashis Biswas OSD and Chief Vector Control Officer to visit ward 83 on Friday and if required break the lock in presence of police and start cleaning operations at those premises.

Meanwhile, the Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) has identified 50 wards, where special dengue and malaria drives are being carried out to check the spread of the diseases.

The wards where special Dengue drives are being carried out include wards 6, 53, 59, 69, 74, 83 and 93. Most of the wards are situated in south Kolkata.

As per the KMC report in 2019 from January 1 to July 24, 188 Dengue cases had been detected in the city.

In 2022 between January 1 and July 28, 185 Dengue cases have been detected in the city. Senior KMC officials said in 2020 and 2021, Dengue drive had not been carried out because of the Covid.