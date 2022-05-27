Class II student Sayantika from Malda thanks CM for Kanyashree

kolkata: Eight-year-old Sayantika Das, a class II student, who cycled from Malda met Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and thanked her for various initiatives of the Chief Minister which helped her two elder sisters carry on with their education.



The school-goer met the Chief Minister at her Kalighat residence. Sayantika handed over a packet of Amsatta, a delicacy made from mango which is famous in Malda. A visibly happy Banerjee gave her gifts.

Later, Banerjee tweeted: "Iam delighted to meet Sayantika who rode all the way from Malda, along with her parents. She and her sisters have benefitted from several GoWB flagship schemes like Kanyashree and Sabooj Sathi. Young girls like her will take Bengal to greater heights and we must keep nurturing them, ensuring that all their dreams come true. I wish her the very best for all her future endeavors."

Sayantika's father is a driver while her mother is a housewife. Her two elder sisters, one a university student and the other a college student could carry on with their education because of the Kanyashri scheme. The family has received money under the Rupashree scheme.