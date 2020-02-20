Class I student escapes death as floor of bus collapses
Kolkata: A student of Class I of a private English medium school at Murarai in Birbhum escaped death by a whisker when she fell on the road after a section of the floor of the school bus she was travelling in collapsed.
According to sources, the girl identified as Shagufta Nayeem of Murarai in Birbhum studies in Class I of a private English medium school located at Maheshpur in Jharkhand. On Thursday morning, when the bus was crossing the Sonarpara area in Murarai, a portion of the floor inside the bus collapsed. Nayeem, who was sitting on the seat just above the collapsed portion, fell on the road in front of the right rear wheels, which miraculously missed Nayeem.
