Class 2 student, injured in pool car accident, dies in Kolkata

Kolkata: Rishabh Singh, the class 2 student who was severely injured after his pool car fell into a water-filled ditch in West Bengal's Hooghly district, died here on Saturday following an eight-day-long battle for life, officials said.

Rishabh and another student, Dibyangshu Bhagat, were critically injured in the accident and were rushed to the SSKM Hospital in Kolkata. Doctors said that polluted water and mud went into their lungs.

Rishabh died in the early hours after a multi-organ failure, officials of the hospital said, adding that his condition showed signs of no improvement.

Sreerampur's Trinamool Congress MP Kalyan Banerjee visited the hospital and met the student's family members.

Banerjee expressed grief and blamed "negligent and ruthless" driving for the death. He said laws should be made more stringent to tackle drivers who have a record of violations.

The pool car, carrying 14 students, fell into a water-filled ditch in Polba while rushing to the school in Chinsura on February 14.

Dibyangshu's condition is currently stated to be stable, according to hospital officials.