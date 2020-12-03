Clash erupts between two BJP factions in Nadia

Kolkata: Ahead of polls, another incident of infighting in BJP has surfaced in Nadia district as two groups clashed over street trading charges. Earlier, similar incidents had occurred in the same region.



The trouble began after Ashu Pal, president of Nadia (north), changed the presidents of the Mondol committees. The previous presidents were replaced by the new entrants—who had quit Trinamool Congress to join BJP.

The party's old members alleged that Pal was favouring the new entrants, ignoring the original BJP supporters. The members of the old group attacked the party office and chased away the new entrants.

They alleged that Pal was trying to backstab the party and had refused to talk to the original party leaders and workers.

Nadia was the first district, where the BJP had set up its organization. Satyabrata Mookherjee became an MP from Krishnanagar from 1999- 2004. He became the union minister of state for Chemicals and Fertilizers from September 1, 2000 to July 1, 2002. Later, he became the union minister of state for Commerce and Industry from July 1, 2002 to May 13, 2004.

Senior BJP leaders of Krishnanagar north, who had been in the party from the 1990s, said they wouldn't tolerate the highhandedness of the new entrants.