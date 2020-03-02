Clash breaks out at Baruipur Correctional Home, Addl Jailor injured

Kolkata: The situation at Baruipur Central Correctional Home heated up after a clash broke out between the inmates on Monday evening. Additional Jailor Shyamal Chakraborty was injured in the scuffle while trying to control the situation.



According to sources, on Monday evening a clash broke out between the under-trial inmates and convicts in the Baruipur Central Correctional Home. When jail wardens tried to stop the inmates, they were also beaten up. Later, police and senior officials of the Correctional Administration department were informed.

Director General of Correctional Administration Arun Gupta soon rushed to the spot, along with senior officials and police force. The situation was brought under control at around 8:30 pm, after police entered the correctional home and restrained the inmates from pelting stones.

Correctional Administration department minister Ujjal Biswas said: "It is a new facility and it has been around five to six months that the inmates from Alipore Central Correctional Home have been shifted there. The adjustment between certain inmates is posing a problem. The situation is under control now."

"We are developing infrastructure there for various activities to keep the inmates engaged, as we do in the other central correctional homes," he added.