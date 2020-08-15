Clash between 2 bizmen over supply of building construction materials

Kolkata: A major clash broke out between two groups at Muchipara on Biren Roy Road in Parnasree area on Thursday night over alleged supply of building construction materials.



According to sources, a person, identified as Biswajit Biswas, supplies building construction materials in Muchipara area. Recently, another supplier Joy Das started supplying construction materials in the same locality.

Over the issue of who would dominate the construction material supplies business in the area, several minor skirmishes have happened earlier. It is alleged that on Thursday night, Biswas and his associates attacked Das' house with firearms and sharp weapons. Though no shots were fired, the accused persons stabbed several people. They even vandalised a number of bikes and scooters. Meanwhile, local residents gathered at the spot and caught three miscreants. Rest of the accused managed to flee. The injured persons were rushed to Vidyasagar State General Hospital from where they were treated and discharged later.

The trio was handed over to the police on Thursday night. On Friday morning, cops nabbed two more. Though the clash is said to have broken out over construction materials supply, police are investigating the case to find whether any other motive is behind the incident.