Clash at Pukurmath area after woman dies of electrocution

Kolkata: A clash broke out between police and residents of Pukurmath area of Muchibazar under the jurisdiction of Maniktala police station on Friday morning after a woman died of electrocution.



According to police, on Thursday night at around 10:30 pm, a woman, identified as Pushpa Barma (44), who was a resident of Sahebbagan on Canal East Road near Pukurmath area went to fetch water from a reservoir to go to the toilet. While doing so she reportedly came in contact with a torn electrical wire of a lamppost and got electrocuted.

After locals informed CESC, power supply to the wire was disconnected and the woman was rushed to R G Kar Medical College and Hospital where she was declared brought dead.

On Friday morning, locals started agitating in front of the house of the ward coordinator Amal Chakraborty claiming that the lamppost was installed by the KMC. They also alleged that a few days ago another person had met the same fate. When Chakraborty tried to make them understand that the CESC was informed earlier and they claimed to have taken steps, few of the residents started pelting stones at his house.

The mob also put up a blockade on Ultadanga Main Road. When police intervened, a scuffle broke out with the protesters. Later six persons were arrested and the mob was dispersed.