'Claims of GTA being an obstacle to Gorkha's aspiration is a lie'
Darjeeling: "BJP's claim that the GTA is an obstacle in the path to Permanent Political Solution (PPS) is a lie and a stunt to create confusion," claimed Bharatiya Gorkha Prajatantrik Morcha (BGPM) President Anit Thapa. He further stated that if voted to power his party plans to initiate talks on a political solution using GTA as the platform.
"The GTA Memorandum of Understanding and GTA Act clearly state that it's in no way an obstacle to Gorkhaland. Giving full respect to the aspiration of the Gorkhas the MOA and Act have been prepared. Through the GTA, dialogue can be opened with the Government on the aspiration of the Gorkhas," stated Thapa.
Talking about BJP's claims, Thapa said: "Political parties should not indulge in politics of deceit. Some political parties are saying negative things about GTA but are also propping up independent candidates for the GTA election."
He stated that there were attempts to derail the GTA elections by sitting in a fast unto death by a political party. "However, a group of leaders from the same party has declared that they will field independent candidates for the GTA election," he said without naming the GJM and president Bimal Gurung.
Thapa will be filing his nomination from Kurseong on June 2.
Meanwhile, AITMC filed nominations from 3 seats in Mirik on Tuesday. AITMC has fielded candidates in 10 seats out of 45 in the GTA.
