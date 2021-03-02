'Claim of TMC's involvement in attack on 80-yr-old totally false'





Kolkata: The attack on an 80-year-old woman in Bengal allegedly by Trinamool Congress workers at Nimta in Bengal's North 24-Parganas district, the video of which has gone viral, is claimed to be completely a fake news.

"BJP that is involved in a heinous political game even did not spare a bedridden elderly woman! The pain of an elderly woman at Nimta, who fell victim to domestic violence, has been utilised by BJP for political gain and by doing this they made it clear that they do not give any values to anyone. They are only hungry for power," tweeted Trinamool Congress secretary general Partha Chatterjee brushing aside all possibilities of involvement of any Trinamool Congress workers in the incident.

Chatterjee also posted a video in his tweet in which the elderly woman, Subha Majumdar's grandson Gobinda Majumdar unearthed the reality saying that his grandmother was beaten by no one and she was bed ridden for the past three years. "It was completely fake news. My grandmother is bedridden for the past three years. I told my aunt that your party (BJP) is only beating you all up then how come Trinamool Congress is responsible for it. I am saying it with all responsibility as his grandson that she was not being beaten up by anyone," Majumdar said.

When the woman's grandson himself claimed it to be fake news, BJP leaders including Agnimitra Paul staged a demonstration in front of Nimta police station demanding arrest of the accused.

The video that went viral shows the octogenarian with swollen cheeks and eyes. In the video the woman was found narrating the Saturday's incident, which she claimed to have taken place at around 4.30 a.m. In the initial part of the video, the woman was found clearly saying that Trinamool Congress workers had barged into her house and beat her up. But in the same video, which was uploaded by a news agency in their twitter handle, the woman was found saying that it was not possible for her to recognise the people who had entered their house.

Attaching the video, BJP Rajya Sabha MP Swapan Dasgupta tweeted: "This is what politics in West Bengal has been reduced to. A culture of violence and hate led to this old woman being beaten up because her son is a BJP worker. To restore sanity and decorum in public life, the state needs a new political order."

Raising her voice against BJP, Trinamool Congress MP Nusrat Jahan also tweeted: "Perfect example of @BJP4India being unapologetically shameless yet again! BJP must be taught a lesson for spreading misinformation at the expense of an elderly lady in grievous pain. Daughters of Bengal will NEVER FORGIVE or FORGET this insult!." In connection with the incident, the elderly woman's son, Gopal Majumdar lodged a complaint with the Nimta police station raising allegation against Trinamool Congress but stated that he could not identify the people who had beaten his mother.



