CJI tells law students to have compassion

KOLKATA: Chief Justice of India U U Lalit on Sunday advised students passing out of law schools to keep their minds open to every suggestion and to have compassion for mankind and society.



Delivering his address at the 14th convocation of West Bengal National University of Juridical Sciences (WBNUJS), of which he is the chancellor, the CJI said that capacity building of a person never stops and one continues to learn till death. "Keep your mind open to every suggestion, that's where you will be drawing great inspiration," Justice Lalit told the graduates.

He exhorted them to continue to study and add dimensions to their personality. Attributes of capacity building in different spheres and compassion for mankind will never fail a person in finding a solution to any problem, the CJI said.