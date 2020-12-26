Civil Defence: State to recruit at least 700 officers & personnel

Kolkata: Giving utmost importance to safeguard lives of people at the time of any disaster, the Mamata Banerjee government is rejuvenating the Civil Defence by initiating recruiting of officers and personnel after a gap of 30 long years.



As many as 700 officers and personnel are getting recruited with the initiative taken by the state government.

It includes 135 staff officers-in-charge and 565 personnel, who are the first responders to initiate rescue work during any disaster. They will be deployed in both wings of the Civil Defence – Water Wing and West Bengal Civil Emergency Force.

The staff officers-in-charge provide training to the personnel and civil defence volunteers besides heading their team during any rescue

operation.

It was the apathy of the Left Front government due to which no step was taken for recruitment in Civil Defence, Finally, it was chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's initiative to initiate the recruitment process followed by formation of recruitment rules and revival of posts. It needs a mention that a post gets "lapsed" if it remains vacant for more than

two years.

The process of recruiting staff officers-in-charge has started as already 8000 applications have been received. The written test for the same is scheduled to be held on January 31. The procedure to recruit the "Agranis", in which civil defence volunteers will get an advantage, will initiate soon for which the nod of the cabinet was received on Tuesday.

The number of staff officers-in-charge has dropped to "zero" with no recruitment in the past 30 years and the officers retiring every year. There are 270 sanctioned posts of staff officers-in-charge.

"As many as 135 posts will be filled up following the completion of the recruitment process and their training," the officer said adding that there are two battalions of personnel, who are the first

responders.

BB Dash, Director General of Civil Defence, said: "The state has accorded high importance to civil defence and took necessary steps to ensure better disaster management."

Besides taking steps to recruit officers and personnel, the Mamata Banerjee government has also ensured development of needed infrastructure as the personnel now rushes to a spot in Civil defence Rescue Vehicle equipped with

35 types of modern rescue equipment.

The Civil Defence personnel remain deployed at Gangasagar for five months at a stretch to ensure safety of pilgrims and they play a crucial role when all the districts in the state, apart from Kalimpong and Purulia, are flood prone. They played a crucial role at quarantine centres during Covid.