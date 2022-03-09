Civil aviation committee holds meet with Nabanna over CM's flight hiccups

Kolkata: The issue of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's lucky escape from a major flight accident on Friday afternoon came up at the meeting of the civil aviation commitee held at Nabanna on Tuesday evening.



According to sources, the top brass of administrative officials at Nabanna wanted to know what led to the sudden steep climb down of the flight in which Banerjee was returning from an election campaign at Varanasi on Friday afternoon.

Banerjee had said on Monday that there was no problem with the weather conditions but another flight had suddenly came in the way of the flight so the rapid climb down was initiated.

She claimed that the pilot,s effciency led to the safe landing of the flight. Banerjee sustained a back injury due to the impact of the

climb down.

The state government had already sought a report from Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) on Banerjee's aircraft encountering mid-air turbulence. The Home department has also written to the Airports Authority of India (AAI) on the same issue to initiate a thorough probe.