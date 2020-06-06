Civic volunteer tests positive day after marriage
Kolkata: A civic volunteer of Dasnagar police station has been tested COVID positive a day after he got married.
Sources said that the civic vollunteer was in a relationship with a woman since long. But family members were not happy with their decision to marry each other.
During lockdown both of them had decided that they will get married as soon as the lockdown ends.
Meanwhile, the civic vollunteer's swab sample was
sent for COVID test few days ago.
But before the report arrived he got married on Tuesday at a temple in Mashat of Hooghly district.
On Wednesday night, the report arrived and it was found that the civic volunteer is COVID-19 affected.
Immediately he was admitted at a hospital and his wife and other family members were sent to quarantine.
Police are also trying to identify the others who had come close to the civic volunteer.
