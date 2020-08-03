Civic volunteer killed during scuffle, three arrested

Kolkata: A civic volunteer of Maidan police station was killed during a scuffle near Hastings Mazar on Saturday night.



According to the police, the civic volunteer, Irshad Hossain, alias Sunny,

owned a horse-driven cart that used to be parked under

the flyovers in and around Hastings.

It is alleged that on Saturday night, a dispute happened near the Hastings Mazar between two persons, identified as Danish and Safed Rahman alias Saiba, over the issue of sitting there and creating a

nuisance. Seeing the altercation taking place, Danish's father Md. Firoz and Hossain, who was off duty, and present near the spot for cart maintenance

intervened and protested against Rahman and his associates' act. Meanwhile, Rahman

called up some local youths

and threatened Hossain

and Firoz with dire consequences.

After a few minutes, around 15 youths came there and started assaulting Danish, Firoz and Hossain. During the clash, all of a sudden an associate of Rahman, identified as Abhishek Singh, hit Hossain on his head with a brick. As soon as Hossain hit the ground, Singh and others fled the spot.

The civic volunteer was rushed to SSKM Hospital where he was declared brought dead. Immediately, Maidan police station was informed and Danish lodged a complaint

against Rahman and his associates.

After initiating a case on charges of murder and common intention, late on Saturday night, the cops arrested three accused persons, including Rahman and Singh.