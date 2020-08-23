Civic volunteer donates blood to save life of 11-year-old

Kolkata: In a humanitarian gesture when the father of an 11- year-old boy suffering from thalassemia was looking for a blood donour during lockdown on Friday, a Kolkata Police civic volunteer came forward to save the child.

According to police, on Friday around 11:30 am, cops of Howrah Bridge traffic guard stopped a biker coming from Howrah at a naka checking point. After the biker stopped, cops saw blood stains on his shirt. When police asked what happened, the person Suvendu Bhukto of Malipanchghora broke into tears and said that he failed to get a blood donour in order to arrange blood for his son suffering from thalassemia.

The 11-year-old boy needs a blood transfusion every 20 days interval. But due to lockdown he failed to arrange for a donour. So he decided that he would donate blood and will exchange it for his son's blood group O positive. Hearing this, a civic volunteer Md Niyazuddin came forward and wished to donate blood. On getting permission from seniors he finally he went with Bhukto to a blood bank in the city where Bhukto received a unit of O positive blood for his son in exchange of one unit blood donated by Niyazuddin.