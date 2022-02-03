Civic polls: SEC urged to increase time of campaign

Kolkata: The political parties on Wednesday urged the state Election Commission (SEC) to increase the timing of campaign for the ensuing civic body elections in the state at least from 9 am in the morning till 9 pm at night. Presently, campaign is allowed from 9 am till 8 pm.



The SEC conducted an all- party meet on Wednesday and has convened a press meet on Thursday where it will be announcing the poll dates for the pending 108 municipalities. Political parties claimed that polls will be held on February 27. Trinamool's Tapas Roy has asked the SEC to take all possible measures for peaceful elections. The Left has urged the Commission to hold counting for the 108 municipalities and the four municipal corporations where voting will be held on February 12 on the same date. BJP has urged the commission to allow ward-wise booth agents instead of booth wise agents, as per Commission's rules. SEC will hold administrative meet and a meeting with the DMs and Superintendents of Police.