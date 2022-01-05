Civic polls: SEC to hold meet on security measures today

kolkata: The state Election Commission will hold a virtual meeting on Wednesday regarding security arrangements for January 22 civic polls, scheduled to be held in four municipal corporations- Bidhannagar, Asansol, Siliguri and Chandannagore.



Chief Secretary, Home Secretary and Director General of Police will be present in the meeting. The SEC will also hold a meeting with the Observers, who will be a part of the polling process. There are 12 Observers and 5 Special Observers for the civic elections. Asansol has 2 Special Observers while all others have one Special Observer each.Another meeting regarding Covid health protocols will also be held on Wednesday.