Civic polls PIL: HC reserves verdict

Kolkata: The Calcutta High Court on Thursday reserved the judgment in the Public Interest Litigation (PIL) petition seeking postponement of municipal elections in the wake of rising cases of Covid.



The Court also took on record a report filed by the State government and the West Bengal State Election Commission detailing the Covid-19 situation in the state.

Chief Justice enquired from the counsel, "Once elections are notified, what is the scope of interference by the State?"

The counsel appearing for the State government apprised the Bench that a substantial number of people have already been vaccinated in the concerned municipal corporation areas, going to polls. Earlier, Calcutta High Court on Tuesday directed the State Election Commission (SEC) to submit an affidavit within 48 hours with details of containment zones in the four civic bodies where elections are scheduled to be held on January 22.