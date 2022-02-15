Civic polls: Out of 226 seats in 4 civic bodies, BJP, Cong & Left cumulatively won in 24

Kolkata: The results of the civic election have once again proved that the vote bank of BJP, Left Front and Congress is fast vanishing due to their organisational weakness.



Out of 226 seats in four civic bodies, namely Asansol (106 wards), Chandannagore (32 wards), Siliguri (47 wards) and Bidhannagaore (41 wards), BJP, Left Front and Congress have collectively got only 24 seats.

Unable to accept defeat, both CPI(M) and BJP have alleged mass scale violence during the civic election. While the BJP had demanded cancellation of polling in Bidhannagore, CPI(M) had demanded re-polling in 20 wards in Siliguri. However, the State Election Commission had demolished the allegation and did not allow re-polling.

Political experts said what the opposition parties have failed to understand is in Bengal for survival, they will have to come onto the streets. Doing politics on social media will not help them in anyway.

After the poll debacle of BJP in 2021 Assembly election there is massive in party's vote bank. It was evident during the by elections. However, the party leaders instead of improving the organisation were engaged in criticizing the Trinamool Congress. Similarly the Left also did not try to improve its organization. The Left has won in two wards in Asansol which was once its bastion. In Siliguri, Left Front councillors got elected only in four wards while in Bidhannagore they could not get a single seat.

Political experts said time has come when the Left leaders should sit and prepare a road map to improve party's organization.

On the contrary, Trinamool Congress leaders and workers had stood people during the Covid pandemic and during Amphan and other natural calamities. "People saw how we had stood beside them and help them in times of need. They know that they are safe under Trinamool Congress," said Sujit Bose, state minister for Fire and Emergency Services.