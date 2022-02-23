Civic polls: Lakshmir Bhandar to give TMC edge in Madhyamgram

KOLKATA: Lakshmir Bhandar scheme, the brainchild of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has already created a magic across the state, especially among the women. The scheme is likely to reap benefits for the ruling Trinamool Congress party in the upcoming civic polls—besides other development works by the state government and local administration—as women voters outnumber their male counterparts. in Madhyamgram.



Moreover, it has always been a stronghold for ruling Trinamool Congress. In Madhyamgram, there are around 88,151 women voters while the number of male voters is only 87,229. Senior Trinamool Congress leaders believe that women voters will give an extra advantage to the party.

State Food and Supply Minister Rathin Ghosh, who had transformed the city during his tenure as the chairman of the Madhyamgram municipality, is no longer contesting the civic polls this year. But his clean image and organisational strength of the party, besides the implementation of various development schemes will give an edge to all the Trinamool Congress candidates. There are 28 wards in Madhyamgram, which will go to poll on February 27.

Arup Ghosh, who is a very popular face among the people, is contesting from ward 28 and is confident about winning the election comfortably. Ghosh is contesting the election for the first time. He admitted that various development schemes implemented by the government always give dividends to the ruling party. Incidentally, Rathin Ghosh used to contest from this seat.