Civic polls: CCTV surveillance will be in place in all booths, says SEC

Kolkata: The state Election Commission (SEC) will have CCTV surveillance in all the booths where the Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) polls will be held.



The strong room and the counting venues will also have CCTV surveillance.

The Kolkata Municipal Corporation polls will take place on December 19 while the counting will be held on December 21.

There are 4994 booths earmarked for the Kolkata Municipal Corporation polls.

"We are taking all possible measures for free and fair elections in Bengal. There will be around 23000 forces of Kolkata Police and state police on the poll day. All polling premises will have armed police personnel," a senior

SEC official said.

According to state Election Commission sources, 381 trouble mongers have been arrested, three fire arms and 6 bombs have been recovered. There have been 9 incidents related to poll violence in which 6 persons have been injured. There will be 72 RT mobile vans, 35 Heavy Radio Flying Squad, 80 Striking Force, 78 Quick Response Teams on the poll day.

The Commission has already selected 11 counting venues spanned across 16 boroughs under Kolkata Municipal Corporation.

The maximum number of counting tables in each venue will be 14 to ensure that social distancing is maintained properly as per COVID health protocols.

There will be a maximum of 17 rounds of counting while the minimum round will be 15.

Commission sources said that they are ready to hold polls in the remaining 112 civic bodies in 5 phases.

The state Election Commission is hopeful of completing all preparations for holding polls at two newly constituted municipalities Maynaguri

and Falakata in Jalpaiguri district by the first week of January 2022.

The state Election Commission which has initiated vaccination with assistance from Kolkata Municipal Corporation Health department for the non vaccinated voters since Sunday has inoculated 3597 persons till date.