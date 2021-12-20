Civic polls: At least 125 people held for creating disturbance

Kolkata: In a show of exemplary professionalism amid canards the police across the city ensured a peaceful civic polls on Sunday where barring a few stray incidents there were no major reports of violence.



Police were found active while dealing with the trouble mongers and arrested 125 persons for trying to create disturbance.

On Sunday, Kolkata Police used drones to conduct aerial surveys to find out if any unauthorised gathering was taking place. Around 9:45 am on Sunday, miscreants hurled bombs in front of the Khanna High School on Beliaghata Main road which triggered panic among the voters. Police quickly intervened and controlled the situation. A few hours later a group of miscreants hurled bombs in front of an English medium school located in Sealdah. Three persons suffered injuries. One accused person was arrested from the spot. Later cops arrested a few others in connection with the incident.

Joint Commissioner of Police (Jt. CP), Headquarters Subhankar Sinha Sarkar on Sunday during a press conference said: "We have received a few complaints which were taken care of by the senior officers. Also some complaints were received from the Election Commission which were also attended. Election process was not hampered in any of the polling booths."

In the afternoon tension spread on Brabourne road after a clash broke out between an Independent candidate and the BJP candidate. Police immediately intervened and dispersed the mob. Trouble also cropped up near a polling booth in ward 22 where miscreants allegedly assaulted the BJP candidate Mina Devi Purohit. However, police claimed that a minor issue cropped up while she was waiting there for too long. The matter was quickly resolved.