Civic polls: Armed cops to be deployed in each booth

KOLKATA: The state police on Monday submitted the security blueprint to the State Election Commission (SEC), stating that there will be armed police deployment in every single booth during the elections in four municipal corporations – Asansol, Bidhananagar, Chandannagar and Siliguri scheduled on January 22.



There will be deployment of 9000 police forces during the elections, according to the blueprint. "There will be CCTV surveillance in all booths and videography facilities in the sensitive booths," a senior SEC official said. The total booths in the four municipal corporations are 2078 with 1020 in Asansol, 468 in Bidhannagar, 421 in Siliguri and 169 in Chandannagar. Among the four municipal corporations, Asansol is the largest with 106 seats and 9,42088 voters. The Bidhannagar Municipal Corporation has 4,46640 electors with 41 wards, Siliguri Municipal Corporation has 47 wards with 4,02895 voters while Chandernagore Municipal Corporation has 33 wards with 1,44839 electors.