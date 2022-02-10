Civic polls: 9K police personnel to be deployed on Feb 12

Kolkata: Nine thousand policemen will be deployed to maintain peace on February 12 when election in four civic bodies will be held.



The civic election will be held in four corporations—Bidhannagar, Chandannagar, Asansol and Siliguri.

A senior official of the State Election Commission said 8,500 policemen would be posted around the polling stations while another 500 policemen would be deployed for NAKA checking.

Seventy seven NAKA teams will be set up along with 44 Quick Response Teams (QRT).

Despite repeated requests of the opposition parties, SEC decided not to deploy Central Force personnel as it feels that the state police were competent enough to face any emergency.

The official said SEC will keep in touch with local administration and any untoward incident will be dealt with seriously. Trinamool Congress has given clear instruction to its party workers that the party will not tolerate any violence and any one involved in violence will be removed from the party. The campaign in the civic bodies will come to an end at 5pm on Thursday.