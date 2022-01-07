Civic poll: TMC leader withdraws nomination as Independent candidate

DARJEELING: Trinamool Congress leader Nikhil Sahani withdrew his candidature as independent candidate from the Siliguri Municipal Corporation fray. Thursday was the last date of withdrawal.



Incidentally Sahani is the sitting councilor of ward number 18 and the coordinator of the party for the Darjeeling district. Following the announcement of Sanjay Sharma as the TMC candidate for ward 18, Sahani had submitted his nomination as an independent candidate.

However the TMC leaders managed to coax him to withdraw his nominations. Following the withdrawal, Sahani, talking to media persons, stated "Both the State and district leadership requested me to withdraw. As I am faithful towards my party, I have withdrawn. I will campaign for the official TMC candidate who the party has selected."

The candidature of Malati Roy, BJP candidate of ward number 46 has been rejected as she failed to produce a caste certificate issued by the West Bengal government. She had a caste certificate of Assam.On the last date of withdrawal the candidates in the fray include 47 from TMC; 46 BJP; 2 CPI; 36 CPIM; 34 INC; 3 AIFB; 2 RSP and 32 independent. SMC has 47 wards and will go to polls on January 22.