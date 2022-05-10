Civic facilities: Burdwan & Bolpur municipalities launch online services

kolkata: In an attempt to provide better civic facilities to its people, two civic bodies — Burdwan Municipality and Bolpur Municipality have recently come up with a unique idea of introducing new online services so that people can avail various civic amenities without any hassle.



Burdwan Municipality has recently introduced a helpline number — 8001605000 where people can register their complaints relating to any civic issues. People can also provide suggestions by sending messages or calling at this helpline number. Many of the civic bodies in the state have already laid stress on online services so that people no longer need to come down to the office to raise an issue. Instead, they can draw the attention of the civic authorities by the help of various online facilities. Online number will be made operational from May 20. People will be able to register their grievances at the helpline number on every Friday from 3-5 pm. The civic authorities will examine the complaints and take action.

The Burdwan Municipality has already started identifying unauthorized Toto rickshaws to remove traffic congestion.

Likewise, Bolpur Municipality has also introduced online building plan services. As a result, people will no longer need to come down to the civic body office for the sanction of building plans.

All the procedures will be done online. According to sources, it will soon introduce a host of new online facilities as well including payment of taxes.

Online building plan services were launched on May 5. State government has already urged various civic bodies to introduce online civic services including the sanction of plans.

Following the instruction from the state government, Bolpur municipality initiated the process to introduce online building plan clearance.

Civic authorities have also started a relentless campaign to maintain cleanliness of roads and to check traffic jams in the civic body areas.