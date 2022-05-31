Civic body trains job-card holders of 100-day work
KOLKATA: Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) has imparted training to 4 job card holders of 100 days work from each of the 144 wards of the civic body. The move comes with Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee directing various government departments to engage 100 days workers in unskilled works as much as possible with the Centre not clearing wages of these workers since December last year.
"We will be providing training to more of these workers so that they can be engaged in unskilled works of the KMC," Debasish Kumar, Member Mayor-in-Council (Parks and Gardens), KMC said.Various other government departments like the Public Works Department, Irrigation, Animal Resources Development have taken similar initiatives.
The Panchayats and Rural Development department have made a portal and district magistrates have been asked to maintain record of the nature of work, duration of work, mandays generated and related details.
In 100 bail orders: 'Videos' used for arrest in 44; 32 of these failed ...22 Feb 2021 7:11 PM GMT
Delhi Police say 1,753 held but courts heard over 4,347 bail pleas21 Feb 2021 8:26 PM GMT
755 FIRs and 342 chargesheets against 1,553 people later – not a...21 Feb 2021 7:48 PM GMT
Of courts' bugbears, most common 'doubtful' police, public witness...23 Feb 2021 7:29 PM GMT
A Delhi Police-sized roadblock in victims' path to justice — clubbing...25 Feb 2021 7:39 PM GMT
ED arrests Satyendar Jain in Rs 4.8-cr money laundering case30 May 2022 8:00 PM GMT
SC insists on physical presence of lawyers to argue in court30 May 2022 7:53 PM GMT
Students wearing hijab barred from entering college; approaches DC30 May 2022 7:52 PM GMT
26 Rohingyas detained in Assam30 May 2022 7:52 PM GMT
UP govt targets to increase forest, tree cover to 15% by 2030, to...30 May 2022 7:51 PM GMT