Civic body trains job-card holders of 100-day work

KOLKATA: Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) has imparted training to 4 job card holders of 100 days work from each of the 144 wards of the civic body. The move comes with Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee directing various government departments to engage 100 days workers in unskilled works as much as possible with the Centre not clearing wages of these workers since December last year.



"We will be providing training to more of these workers so that they can be engaged in unskilled works of the KMC," Debasish Kumar, Member Mayor-in-Council (Parks and Gardens), KMC said.Various other government departments like the Public Works Department, Irrigation, Animal Resources Development have taken similar initiatives.

The Panchayats and Rural Development department have made a portal and district magistrates have been asked to maintain record of the nature of work, duration of work, mandays generated and related details.