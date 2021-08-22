Civic body to take stringent action against people littering roads

Kolkata: The Kolkata Municipal Corporation(KMC) has decided to act tough against a section of people who will be found littering lanes and bylanes in an indiscriminate manner causing inconvenience to their fellow citizens.



"People found throwing garbage indiscriminately will be warned twice. The third time, they will be served a notice and dragged to the municipal court. There are such provisions in the ambit of KMC law and we will ensure strict implementation of the same," Chairman Board of Administrators, KMC Firhad Hakim said.

Hakim received a call from a resident of Ramkrishna Sarani under ward 129 in Behala at the Talk to KMC programme regarding indiscriminate dumping of garbage at a passage where an underground drainage has been done by KMC.

An open drain existed in that particular place earlier. Hakim expressed concern and apart from directing the Director General (Solid Waste Management) to clean up the area he asked the concerned SWM team in the borough level to be vigilant against such

activities.

He asked DG (SWM) to convene a meeting with SWM officials in the borough level and issue instructions on the responsibility of the person concerned to curb such practices of littering.