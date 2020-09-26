Civic body to soon start hydraulic system analysis to gauge water distribution

Kolkata: The Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) will soon start hydraulic system analysis to assess the distribution channel of water across the city.



The move comes in the wake of some complaints of inadequate flow of water in certain pockets in the city. Firhad Hakim, Chairman, Board of Administrators (BOA) has directed the Water Supply department to take

necessary measures to ensure uninterrupted and adequate water supply in all parts of the city.

"We will be installing pressure sensors, flow meters and similar gadgets at strategic locations in booster pumping stations and distribution line to carry out a survey of water supply distribution system. We are now preparing a plan on how to go forward with this exercise," said a senior official of the Water Supply department of KMC.

In a recent meeting with ward coordinators chaired by BOA chairman Firhad Hakim the issue of less flow of water in some pockets was raised even though the distribution pipe line is expected to mitigate such problems.

The Kolkata Municipal Corporation in the recent past has come up with booster pumping stations and has also come up with some capsule booster pumping stations in some parts of the city to address the issue of inadequate flow.

Tapan Dasgupta, coordinator of ward 95 in Golfgreen Area said that the water pressure at the standpost is much lesser than desired which has resulted in water scarcity in some parts of his ward.

I had raised the issue at the meeting of coordinators that was chaired by BOA Chairman. The engineers have immediately started necessary examination to identify the problem and I am hopeful that the matter will be resolved," said Dasgupta.

Debabrata Majumdar,co ordinator of ward 96 in Bijoygarh called for installation of some sort of water pressure management device and regular monitoring to identify the problem.

The Kolkata Municipal Corporation has already installed water metres at a number of households in Cossipore and its adjacent areas for water management

and prevention of wastage of water.

"The installation of water metres is also a part of our exercise of hydraulic water analysis," added the official.

As per sources in KMC's Water Supply department leakage in distribution pipeline results in wastage of 20 million gallon of water per day.