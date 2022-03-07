Civic body to sign pact for repairing key roads using mechanical mastic

kolkata: The Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) is planning to rope in an agency, which will use mechanical mastic for repair of roads in the city. The Public Works Department (PWD) is all set to engage this agency for repair of Red Road.



"We will sign an agreement with the agency for repairing the main thoroughfares in the city. PWD has already engaged it for repair of the Red Road. PWD has fixed a rate and we are planning to offer the same rate to the agency. It is giving an assurance that the road quality will be good for ten years," Mayor Firhad Hakim said.

Avijit Mukherjee, Member Mayor-in-Council (Roads), said his department was in touch with the agency.

"When they will start their work at Red Road, we will be physically going there led by the Mayor and if we are satisfied we will finalise things as quickly as possible," Mukherjee said.

Hot mix plants have been under the glare of the National Green Tribunal for pollution issues with the green bench in October 2018, banning the use of hot mix for construction and repair of roads.

KMC has already set up an eco-friendly batch mix plant at Goragacha Road and is in constant consultation with Central Road Research Institute and IIT Kharagpur to find an environment-friendly road maintenance system.

In 2021, KMC has paved 7.5 km roads in Nalini Seth Road, S.N. Banerjee Road, Bhupen Bose Avenue, JM Avenue, Dilar Jung Road, CIT Road, K.G Bose Sarani, Panchasayar Road, Bidhannagar Road, Dover Road, C.N Roy Road, Watgunj Road, C.R Avenue, Lalit Banerjee Sarani, etc.

In the current financial year, 47.7 km road has been repaired, including Madurdaha –Hossainpur area, Sahid Smriti Colony area, Nayabad area, Prantik Pally, Mukundapur, Harish Mukherjee Road, Garia Birji Road, Baishnabgahata Patuli, etc.

KMC has planned to smooth the surface of Buroshibtala Lane, James Long Sarani, Motilal Gupta Road, Mahatma Gandhi Road, Paikpara Road, Nilmoni Mitra Road, Tarashankar Sarani, Sovabazar Street etc

"We have also taken the initiative to improve 4 km long roads in S.P. Mukherjee Road and DPS Road in an environment-friendly technical manner," an official in KMC's Road department said.