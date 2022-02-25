Civic body to set up museum at Town Hall

KOLKATA: Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) has decided to establish a museum cum-research-centre at Town Hall which will depict the rich cultural heritage of Bengal.



This was announced by Debasish Kumar, Member Mayor in Council (MMIC) Parks and Gardens, during a KMC house on Thursday when Trinamool Congress councilor and Borough XIII chairperson Ratna Sur proposed to build a museum for Lata Mangeshkar.

"The museum cum research centre will have all the information (music, tradition, culture) of Bengal since its inception till date. IIT Kharagpur has also been roped up for the development of the infrastructure development," said Kumar.

This museum is being set up for the convenience of people doing research on the history of Kolkata. Tender has also been issued for this work.

He reiterated that soon a park in the metropolis will be named after late Lata Mangeshkar.

The statue of Lata ji will also be unveiled soon in the same park.

Earlier, the corporation has also made and placed idols of many famous singers of Bengal in different places. These include statues of Manna Dey, Hemanta Mukhopadhyay, Rahul Dev Burman, Sachin Dev Burman.

Referring to absence of opposition (BJP coucillors) during the house, KMC chairperson and Trinamool Congress MP Mala Roy said: "They don't have time at least once in a month to come for the house."