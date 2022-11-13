'Civic body to repair footbridge on Atreyee canal at Rs 48 cr'

BALURGHAT: A damaged footbridge on Atreyee canal will be repaired soon, said Trinamool Congress-led Balurghat civic board Chairman Ashok Kumar Mitra.



"We will repair the footbridge soon. A fund of Rs 48 crore has already been allocated for the repair work. A tender work as a part of the process was completed. The checklist will be prepared shortly," Mitra said.

An official source said the iron bridge was built up on Atreyee canal adjacent to the main market area between Gitanjali and Dak Bungalow with an objective to reduce the distance for the local residents.

"Many local people residing in Gitanjali and Dak Bungalow areas used to use it as an alternative way. Around three years ago, the 100 metre-long with six feet width was broken in the middle part and the concerned civic board authority instructed people not to use it untill it is repaired. Now the people are being forced to cover a long distance between Gitanjali and Dak Bungalow areas. During rush hours of week days, it is also problematic for them to use the main road on foot following the vehicular movement," said the source.

The source said the bridge was built up around 20 years ago. Around 5000 people, including senior citizens and school students, had been using it on a regular basis.

The residents had earlier demanded its immediate repair so that it can be used again. Mitra after taking the charge of the newly-constituted board had assured the locals to repair it as early as possible.

Locals have expressed their happiness after hearing the news. "The footbridge is an important connectivity for the people residing in both sides of Gitanjali and Dak Bungalow areas. Over the past three years, we had been covering a long distance as the bridge is of no use. If it is repaired, the distance will be reduced. Many elderly citizens and school-goers will be benefitted as it is risky for them to use the main road due to the vehicular movement on weekdays during the daytime," said a local Satyam Das.