Civic body to open Swastha Sathi centre

Kolkata: Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) will start a centre related with Swastha Sathi cards at the Roxy Cinema Hall building.

The centre will start operation at the first floor from August 20 and the card can be applied throughout the year.

The place where the restaurant-cum-bar of the Roxy Cinema was located will be used for the Swastha Sathi centre as well as the Aadhaar centre of the civic body.

The centre will be operational six days a week, said Board of Administrators KMC Firhad Hakim.

Enrollment and rectification in Aadhaar card will also be done at this centre.