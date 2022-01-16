Civic body to introduce WhatsApp chat bot facility to pay property tax

Kolkata: The Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) is launching property tax payment and trade licence facilities through WhatsApp chat-bot for facilitating the citizens of Kolkata. Services related to Aadhaar cards can also be availed through WhatsApp chat-bot, Mayor Firhad Hakim said on Saturday.



The WhatsApp chat bot number 8335999111 will be the same as in case of birth certificate and death certificate that was launched a year back.

"If a person wants to know about his pending property tax he will simply have to put his assessee number and accordingly demand bill will be generated which will guide him to the payment gateway in the website of Kolkata Municipal Corporation through which he can make his payment. The status of trade license can also be known and payment can be made through WhatsApp chat bot service," Hakim said.

He added that to avoid queue at Aadhaar centre, appointment can be made thorugh WhatsApp chat bot for any Aadhaar-related services. As many as 6 appointments will be given every hour through chat bot.

The payment modes have also been expanded with inclusion of wallet and UPI payments besides payment through debit card, credit card and net banking.